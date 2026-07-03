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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Padres On July 3

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, July 3 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .271 BA, .329 OBP and .479 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 53 runs. In 377 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 62 runs (3rd in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs against the Padres.

Michael King (5-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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