Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Padres On July 2

Pages is hitting for a .271 BA, .328 OBP and .479 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 52 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 60 runs (2nd in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Randy Vasquez (6-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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