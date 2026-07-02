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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Padres On July 2

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, July 2 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .271 BA, .328 OBP and .479 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 52 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 60 runs (2nd in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Randy Vasquez (6-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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