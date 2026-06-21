Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Orioles On June 21

Pages is hitting for a .268 BA, .316 OBP and .485 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 43 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 57 runs (3rd in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young (5-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.18 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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