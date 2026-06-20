Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Orioles On June 20

Pages is hitting for a .271 BA, .317 OBP and .490 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 43 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 57 runs (3rd in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Trevor Rogers (3-7) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.86 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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