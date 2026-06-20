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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Orioles On June 20

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .271 BA, .317 OBP and .490 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 43 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 57 runs (3rd in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Trevor Rogers (3-7) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.86 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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