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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Orioles On June 19

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, June 19 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .272 BA, .318 OBP and .491 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 43 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 56 runs (3rd in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Rays.

Trey Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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