Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Nationals On April 5

Pages is hitting for a .500 BA, .516 OBP and .833 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.349, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored five runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (4th in MLB). Pages has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will look to Foster Griffin (1-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.