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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Mets On July 26

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Pages has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .266 BA, .333 OBP and .459 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 61 runs. In 447 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 69 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.01 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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