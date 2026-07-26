Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Mets On July 26

Pages is hitting for a .266 BA, .333 OBP and .459 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 61 runs. In 447 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 69 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.01 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

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