Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Mets On July 25

Pages is hitting for a .266 BA, .334 OBP and .461 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 60 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 67 runs (9th in MLB). Pages has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean gets the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

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