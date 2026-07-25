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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Mets On July 25

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Pages has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .266 BA, .334 OBP and .461 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 60 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 67 runs (9th in MLB). Pages has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean gets the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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