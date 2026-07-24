Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Mets On July 24

Pages is hitting for a .268 BA, .333 OBP and .459 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 60 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 68 runs (9th in MLB). Pages has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Sean Manaea (2-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.74 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

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