Andy Pages And Dodgers Face Mets On April 15

Pages is hitting for a .397 BA, .433 OBP and .698 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.131, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Clay Holmes (2-1) takes the mound for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

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