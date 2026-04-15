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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Face Mets On April 15

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .397 BA, .433 OBP and .698 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.131, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Clay Holmes (2-1) takes the mound for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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