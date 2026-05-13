Andy Pages And Dodgers Face Giants On May 13

Pages is hitting for a .318 BA, .363 OBP and .545 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .909, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 35 runs (3rd in MLB). Pages has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (3-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season.

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