Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On June 4

Pages is hitting for a .291 BA, .339 OBP and .530 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 37 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 65 1/3 innings pitched.

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