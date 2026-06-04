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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On June 4

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Pages has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .291 BA, .339 OBP and .530 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 37 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 65 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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