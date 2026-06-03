Andy Pages And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On June 3

Pages is hitting for a .293 BA, .339 OBP and .533 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .871 and he has scored 36 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.16 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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