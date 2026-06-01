Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 1
Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Monday, June 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Pages has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Pages is hitting for a .294 BA, .343 OBP and .538 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .881 and he has scored 36 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.