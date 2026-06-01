Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 1

Pages is hitting for a .294 BA, .343 OBP and .538 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .881 and he has scored 36 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

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