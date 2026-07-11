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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On July 11

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, July 11 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .333 OBP and .474 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 55 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 65 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Brandon Pfaadt (2-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.84 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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