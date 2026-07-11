Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On July 11

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .333 OBP and .474 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 55 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 65 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Brandon Pfaadt (2-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.84 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.