Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On July 10

Pages is hitting for a .263 BA, .328 OBP and .462 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 54 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 64 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Eduardo Rodriguez (7-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.25 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

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