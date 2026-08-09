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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 9

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .270 BA, .336 OBP and .458 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 66 runs. In 500 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 75 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded 11 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.71 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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