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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 8

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .268 BA, .333 OBP and .457 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 66 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 75 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt (6-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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