Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 8

Pages is hitting for a .268 BA, .333 OBP and .457 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 66 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 75 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt (6-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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