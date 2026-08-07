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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 7

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Pages has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .268 BA, .332 OBP and .451 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 65 runs. In 491 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 74 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 8-9 with a 5.04 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 114 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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