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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Cardinals On May 1

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Pages has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .321 BA, .366 OBP and .518 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 16 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 25 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

The Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (0-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.75 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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