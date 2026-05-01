Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Cardinals On May 1

Pages is hitting for a .321 BA, .366 OBP and .518 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 16 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 25 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

The Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (0-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.75 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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