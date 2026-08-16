Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 16

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .335 OBP and .455 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 68 runs. In 529 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 77 runs (10th in MLB). Pages has recorded 12 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Logan Henderson (6-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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