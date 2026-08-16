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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 16

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .335 OBP and .455 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 68 runs. In 529 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 77 runs (10th in MLB). Pages has recorded 12 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Logan Henderson (6-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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