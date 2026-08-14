Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Brewers On Aug. 14

Pages is hitting for a .268 BA, .334 OBP and .450 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 66 runs. In 521 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 76 runs (10th in MLB). Pages has recorded 11 steals on 18 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (3-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.57 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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