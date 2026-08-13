Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Brewers On Aug. 13

Pages is hitting for a .270 BA, .337 OBP and .454 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 66 runs. In 517 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 76 runs (10th in MLB). Pages has recorded 11 steals on 18 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Shane Drohan makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.