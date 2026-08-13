FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Brewers On Aug. 13

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .270 BA, .337 OBP and .454 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 66 runs. In 517 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 76 runs (10th in MLB). Pages has recorded 11 steals on 18 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Shane Drohan makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News