Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Athletics On June 30

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .328 OBP and .480 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 51 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 60 runs (2nd in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs gets the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

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