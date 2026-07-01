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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Athletics On July 1

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Pages has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .271 BA, .329 OBP and .479 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 52 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 60 runs (2nd in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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