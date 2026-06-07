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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Angels On June 7

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, June 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .283 BA, .330 OBP and .522 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 38 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Angels.

Jose Soriano gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.72 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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