Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Angels On June 6

Pages is hitting for a .285 BA, .332 OBP and .517 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 37 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz makes the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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