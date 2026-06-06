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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Angels On June 6

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, June 6 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .285 BA, .332 OBP and .517 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 37 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz makes the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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