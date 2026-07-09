Andruw Monasterio And Red Sox Square Off Against White Sox On July 9

Monasterio is hitting for a .223 BA, .268 OBP and .378 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 15 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.39 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.