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Andruw Monasterio
Boston Red Sox

Andruw Monasterio

Boston Red Sox • #32 3B

Andruw Monasterio And Red Sox Play Royals On May 19

Andruw Monasterio and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Monasterio has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Monasterio is hitting for a .256 BA, .301 OBP and .397 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored eight runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Bailey Falter will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andruw Monasterio

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