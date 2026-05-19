Andruw Monasterio And Red Sox Play Royals On May 19

Monasterio is hitting for a .256 BA, .301 OBP and .397 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored eight runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Bailey Falter will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.