Andruw Monasterio And Red Sox Face Rays On July 17

Monasterio is hitting for a .229 BA, .280 OBP and .414 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 16 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Mets) he went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

The Rays will look to Mason Englert (0-2) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.