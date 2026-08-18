Andruw Monasterio And Red Sox Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 18

Monasterio is hitting for a .261 BA, .321 OBP and .430 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 29 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly (8-10 with a 5.11 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.