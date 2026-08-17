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Andruw Monasterio
Boston Red Sox

Andruw Monasterio

Boston Red Sox • #32 3B

Andruw Monasterio And Red Sox Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 17

Andruw Monasterio and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Monasterio has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Monasterio is hitting for a .265 BA, .327 OBP and .437 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 29 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

The Diamondbacks are sending Mitch Bratt (1-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andruw Monasterio

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