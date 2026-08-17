Andruw Monasterio And Red Sox Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 17

Monasterio is hitting for a .265 BA, .327 OBP and .437 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 29 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

The Diamondbacks are sending Mitch Bratt (1-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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