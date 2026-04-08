FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andruw Monasterio
Boston Red Sox

Andruw Monasterio

Boston Red Sox • #32 3B

Andruw Monasterio And Red Sox Face Brewers On April 8

Andruw Monasterio and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Monasterio has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Monasterio had a .270 BA, .319 OBP and .437 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .755 and he scored 17 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan will start for the Brewers, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andruw Monasterio

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News