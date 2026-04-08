Andruw Monasterio And Red Sox Face Brewers On April 8

Monasterio had a .270 BA, .319 OBP and .437 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .755 and he scored 17 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan will start for the Brewers, his first this season.

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