Andruw Monasterio And Red Sox Face Brewers On April 8
Andruw Monasterio and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Monasterio has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Monasterio had a .270 BA, .319 OBP and .437 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .755 and he scored 17 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Brewers.
Shane Drohan will start for the Brewers, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.