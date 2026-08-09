Andruw Monasterio And Red Sox Take On Athletics On Aug. 9

Monasterio is hitting for a .273 BA, .333 OBP and .459 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 27 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with two RBIs against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send J.T. Ginn (8-6) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.

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