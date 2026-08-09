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Andruw Monasterio
Boston Red Sox

Andruw Monasterio

Boston Red Sox • #32 3B

Andruw Monasterio And Red Sox Take On Athletics On Aug. 9

Andruw Monasterio and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Athletics at Fenway Park, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Monasterio has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Monasterio is hitting for a .273 BA, .333 OBP and .459 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 27 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with two RBIs against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send J.T. Ginn (8-6) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andruw Monasterio

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