Andruw Monasterio And Red Sox Play Athletics On Aug. 8

Monasterio is hitting for a .272 BA, .328 OBP and .461 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 27 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 29 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.59 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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