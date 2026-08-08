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Andruw Monasterio
Boston Red Sox

Andruw Monasterio

Boston Red Sox • #32 3B

Andruw Monasterio And Red Sox Play Athletics On Aug. 8

Andruw Monasterio and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Athletics at Fenway Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Monasterio has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Monasterio is hitting for a .272 BA, .328 OBP and .461 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 27 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 29 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.59 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andruw Monasterio

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