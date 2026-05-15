Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Face Twins On May 15

Vaughn is hitting for a .292 BA, .433 OBP and .500 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .933 and he has scored five runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs) against the Padres.

Joe Ryan (2-3 with a 3.43 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.