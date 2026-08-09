Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Face Twins On Aug. 9

Vaughn is hitting for a .303 BA, .394 OBP and .475 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 26 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.75 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

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