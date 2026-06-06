Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Face Rockies On June 6

Vaughn is hitting for a .329 BA, .395 OBP and .466 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 10 runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Rockies.

The Rockies will look to Zach Agnos (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.