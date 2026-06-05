Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Take On Rockies On June 5

Vaughn is hitting for a .319 BA, .388 OBP and .458 SLG with an 11.3% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 10 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Ryan Feltner (2-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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