Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Take On Rockies On July 26

Vaughn is hitting for a .309 BA, .392 OBP and .479 SLG with a 12.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 22 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (2-9) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 7.28 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.