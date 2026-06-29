Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Face Reds On June 29

Vaughn is hitting for a .331 BA, .414 OBP and .512 SLG with a 10% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .927 and he has scored 16 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Nick Lodolo (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.59 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

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