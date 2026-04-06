Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Take On Red Sox On April 6

Vaughn had a .254 BA, .307 OBP and .411 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .719 and he scored 35 runs. In 447 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 65 runs. He returns to action for the first time since March 26, when he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Brayan Bello (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.

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