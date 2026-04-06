Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Take On Red Sox On April 6
Andrew Vaughn and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Vaughn has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Vaughn had a .254 BA, .307 OBP and .411 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .719 and he scored 35 runs. In 447 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 65 runs. He returns to action for the first time since March 26, when he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the White Sox.
Brayan Bello (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.