Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Take On Padres On May 14
Andrew Vaughn and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Vaughn has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Vaughn is hitting for a .238 BA, .385 OBP and .429 SLG with an 11.5% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored four runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Griffin Canning (0-1) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.