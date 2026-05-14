Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Take On Padres On May 14

Vaughn is hitting for a .238 BA, .385 OBP and .429 SLG with an 11.5% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored four runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (0-1) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.

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