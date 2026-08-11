Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Take On Padres On Aug. 10

Vaughn is hitting for a .300 BA, .391 OBP and .470 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 26 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Casey Mize gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.40 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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