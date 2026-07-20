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Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers

Andrew Vaughn

Milwaukee Brewers • #28 1B

Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Play Mets On July 20

Andrew Vaughn and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the New York Mets at American Family Field, on Monday, July 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Vaughn has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Vaughn is hitting for a .307 BA, .392 OBP and .464 SLG with an 11.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 20 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Freddy Peralta (5-8) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Vaughn

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