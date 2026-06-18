FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers

Andrew Vaughn

Milwaukee Brewers • #28 1B

Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Play Guardians On June 18

Andrew Vaughn and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Field, on Thursday, June 18 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Vaughn has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Vaughn is hitting for a .354 BA, .429 OBP and .535 SLG with a 10.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .964 and he has scored 14 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 19 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.68 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Vaughn

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News