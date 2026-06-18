Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Play Guardians On June 18

Vaughn is hitting for a .354 BA, .429 OBP and .535 SLG with a 10.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .964 and he has scored 14 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 19 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.68 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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