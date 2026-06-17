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Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers

Andrew Vaughn

Milwaukee Brewers • #28 1B

Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Play Guardians On June 17

Andrew Vaughn and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Vaughn has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Vaughn is hitting for a .347 BA, .423 OBP and .520 SLG with a 10.8% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .944 and he has scored 14 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (9-3) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Vaughn

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