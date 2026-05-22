Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Play Dodgers On May 22

Vaughn is hitting for a .314 BA, .442 OBP and .486 SLG with a 9.3% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .928 and he has scored seven runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Justin Wrobleski (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.49 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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