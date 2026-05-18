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Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers

Andrew Vaughn

Milwaukee Brewers • #28 1B

Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Face Cubs On May 18

Andrew Vaughn and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, May 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Vaughn has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Vaughn is hitting for a .281 BA, .410 OBP and .438 SLG with a 10.3% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored five runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Twins.

Shota Imanaga (4-3) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.32 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Vaughn

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