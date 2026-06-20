Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Play Braves On June 20

Vaughn is hitting for a .352 BA, .438 OBP and .533 SLG with a 10.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .971 and he has scored 15 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 19 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Braves.

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.30 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.